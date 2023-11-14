France inaugurates Institute of Crypto Assets





On November 8, the ‘Institute of Crypto Assets' was inaugurated at the Léonard de Vinci Center in Paris, France. The institute’s director, Cyril Grunspan, highlighted the institute’s primary focus of achieving crypto educational goals. He said, “Our goal is not to lobby but to create a forum for discussion on crypto-assets.”

Apart from imparting knowledge to the public, the institute is dedicated to facilitating cutting-edge research and fostering productive partnerships in the evolving digital asset landscape. A committee of six practitioners, including Nicolas Bacca, co-founder of Ledger, and Pierre Noizat, founder of the crypto exchange Paymium, has been established to oversee the institute’s management. With a scientific board of 11 experts from major French educational institutions, including the National Center for Scientific Research and École Polytechnique, the institute is poised to contribute to the crypto space significantly. France has always shown support for the crypto and blockchain industry. The country’s prompt embrace of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations, spearheaded by its stock market regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), is a prime example of their progressive crypto approach. Owing to France’s proactive stance, major players in the crypto industry, such as Crypto.com, Circle, and Binance, have chosen Paris as their European headquarter. The city has also attracted blockchain developers to work on decentralised projects. These collective efforts have propelled France to a respectable 23rd position on the Global Crypto Adoption Index 2023. With the establishment of the Institute of Crypto Assets, France is now a step closer to solidifying its position as a crypto leader. Beyond attracting businesses and investors, the move positions France as a hub for innovation in the crypto landscape.