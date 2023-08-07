Institutional Interest in Asset Tokenisation is at an All-Time High: is Tokenisation the Way Forward in Banking?

Image: Shutterstock

In our rapidly evolving finance landscape, asset tokenisation has emerged as a transformative solution with the potential to redefine traditional asset management practices. Institutional interest in the sector is further bringing a significant boost in asset management practices: what with Wall Street giants like JPMorgan and Citi expressing their enthusiasm. Ralf Kubli, a board member at the Casper Association, a Switzerland-based non-profit organisation committed to supporting the adoption and evolution of the Casper Network, sheds light on the promising future of asset tokenisation. He explains, "This new approach to trading assets offers clear transaction records and easy availability of data, which brings more transparency to the process of buying and selling assets."Notably, the Casper Association states its mission goals to be helping developers, companies, and the community to build and deploy applications on the Casper Network- a smart contract platform- in an easy-to-use and scalable manner.The advantages of asset tokenisation extend far beyond increased liquidity. By converting real-world assets into digital tokens on the blockchain, trading and transacting become more efficient and accessible. Tokenisation enables traditionally illiquid assets to become easily tradable, enhancing overall market efficiency; “... financial institutions can leverage tokenization to improve transparency, enable price discovery, trading and securitisation on a level of granularity and automation currently not possible. It will also make compliance processes easier by automating them, and simplify regulatory oversight. Further, functions like monitoring ownership transfers, compliance checks, and standardised protocols can be made significantly more transparent and efficient with the help of blockchain technology, resulting in lesser bureaucratic congestion overall.”, Kubli points out. The CitiGroup already predicts that the global asset tokenisation markets could hit $4 to $5 trillion by 2030. Such a massive paradigm shift in the world of finance is not surprising, according to Kubli: “Asset tokenisation has the potential to reshape markets and unlock new opportunities in the world of digital asset management To navigate the accelerating rate of change in our data-driven world, banks must embrace a digitally-native approach to finance that incorporates blockchain’s transaction security, verifiability, and enforceability.”Streamlining compliance processes and enhancing transparency are key advantages, making asset tokenisation a promising avenue for the future of finance. As this trend continues to evolve, it could lead to a more inclusive and technologically advanced financial ecosystem. However, as Kubli notes, regulatory measures also need to adapt to the changing financial landscape, in a way as to not obtrude into innovation and positive developments in finance.