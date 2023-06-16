Snoop Dogg Releases NFT Collection to Give Fans Exciting BTS Content

Image: Shutterstock

The rap icon Snoop Dogg, also known by his given name of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has made another foray into the web3 space with a brand new NFT project for his fans.The rapper has been a web3 enthusiast for a while now, and he believes virtual merchandise to be prevalent in the coming times. In fact, he encourages his contemporaries to join the move to web3 and NFT with him. He hopes for innovation to continue thus with all artists coming up with their own ideas for exclusive content and merchandise. Said NFT project from the celebrated rapper has been titled the Snoop Dogg Passport Series, and it would let his fans follow him around while he’s on tour, to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his life. The announcement also suggests that Snoop Dogg Passport holders would be eligible to receive future releases like artwork and unique merch. Snoop Dogg has been enthusiastically participating in different types of web3 shenanigans for a while now. Previously, he had been a NFT collector himself: in 2021, he had adopted the guise of the NFT collector Cozomo de’ Medici, with a wallet that held assets of up to $17.6 million back then. He further showed his love of NFTs through showcasing the well-known BAYC or Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. In collaboration with another renowned rapper Eminem, Snoop Dogg released a song to promote the BAYC NFT collection. They even performed this very song at the MTV Music Awards.The Snoop Dogg Passport Series has been developed in association with the web3-based protocol Transient Labs. In their own words, Transient Labs is ‘the premier innovation platform for web3 creators, projects, and ecosystems around the world’. They aim to unlock the potential of smart contracts and blockchain, and define ownership in the now and the future. Chris Ostoich, the chief operating officer at Transient Labs, says the platform is always looking for new ways to use the blockchain technology to offer premium, unique experiences, which the collaboration with Snoop Dogg enables them to do.