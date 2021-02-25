Effects of Hyperpigmentation in Indians

allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"&gt;

Hormonal Changes - These changes in pigmentation are triggered by an increase in estrogen that stimulates the production of melanin. Women taking oral contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy (HRT) also experience chloasma due to hormonal changes.

Sun – Exposure to sun also leads to chloasma. The ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun encourages melanocytes to produce melanin, which can be a trigger for development and can also exacerbate existing chloasma.

Family History - According to the AAD, people of colour are more likely than those with lighter skin to develop chloasma because their melanocytes are more active. Those with blood relatives who have had chloasma are also more likely to develop it.

Medications and scented products — new targeted therapies for cancer and perfumed soaps, toiletries, and cosmetics may cause a phototoxic reaction to trigger melasma

Topical Treatment

Hydroquinone – Hydroquinone is most commonly used. The mechanism of action is inhibition of tyrosinase, leading to the decreased production of melanin. Hydroquinone can be applied in cream form or as an alcohol-based solution.

Tretinoin – Tretinoin is less effective than Hydroquinone. However, the response to treatment is less than with hydroquinone and can be slow, with improvement taking 6 months or longer. The retinoid is believed to work by increasing keratinocyte turnover and thus limiting the transfer of melanosomes to keratinocytes.

Arbutin & Kojic acid can be used alone or in combination for the treatment of cholasma

Azelaic acid

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels containing glycolic acid or trichloroacetic acid.

Tretinoin alone is used as a peel.

Fractional lasers

Q-switched Nd:YAG lasers

Intense pulsed light

