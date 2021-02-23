Hair loss & its impact on health

allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen&gt;

Not enough calories or overall energy intake in the diet Not enough protein in the diet Not enough iron in the diet Not enough B-vitamins in the diet Not enough zinc in the diet

Follow a Proper Diet - It is important to follow a proper healthy diet. which include important vitamins, and proteins in diet to avoid hair fall. Foods rich in Vitamin A promote the production of sebum, Vitamin E improves blood circulation and keeps the hair follicles productive. Lean meat, soy, and fish promote hair health and also curb hair loss. These food items also help in hair growth in addition to maintaining their texture and quality.

Stay Hydrated – As one-quarter of the hair shaft contains water, it is extremly essential to drink a lot of water to avoid hair loss. Make sure you drink at least 3 liters water per day to stay hydrated and keep your hair healthy.

Avoid Smoking - Smoking also leads to hair loss. Cigarettes reduce the amount of blood that flows to your scalp, thereby affecting hair growth.

Exercise – Doing regular exercise for at least 30 minutes a day is the key to good hair as it also helps in maintaining balance of the hormone levels, reduce stress and improve blood circulation to reduce hair loss.

Stay Away from Chemical Treatments – Avoid Hair exposure to any chemical treatments as it may worsen the situation.

Sufficient Sleep - Lack of sleep affects hair and skin. Make sure to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep regularly, which will solve all problems of hairloss.

Hairloss affects the scalp of the entire body and it can be temporary or permanent. It can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of aging.– It is the most common cause of hair loss that happens with aging. which is called androgenic alopecia, male-pattern baldness and female-pattern baldness.Various medications and supplements used for cancer, arthritis, depression, heart problems, gout and high blood pressure can cause hair lossalso cause hairlossleads to thinning of hair for several months after a physical or emotional shock. This type of hair loss is temporary.- Excessive hairstyling & treatment cause a type of hair loss called traction alopecia.Hormones are the most common cause of hair loss for both women and men. In both sexes. Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the specific hormone responsible for hair loss. DHT affects hairline by miniaturizing hair follicles, causing the hairs to stop growing normally would and eventually fall out. This hair loss is called androgenic alopecia, or female-pattern hair loss (FPHL). It is the most serious form of hair loss. Because androgenic alopecia can miniaturize your hair follicles. In women, hormonal hair loss produces different results women with hormonal hair loss usually notice a diffuse thinning pattern across the entire scalp. In case of female-pattern hair loss hair become noticeably thinner.Nutritional deficiency impact hair structure and hair growth. Effects on hair growth include acute telogen effluvium (TE). Studies have reported potential associations between nutritional deficiency and chronic TE, androgenetic alopecia (AGA), female pattern hair loss (FPHL), and alopecia areata. There are 5 nutrition reasons because of which there is hairlossDiets low in protein contribute to hair loss over time, receding hairline, brittle hair, changes in hair color, or dandruff or dry scalp. Iron plays a vital role in hair growth. Iron deficiency anemia cause hair loss, but some studies have also shown that when the deficiency is addressed then hair growth and the hair cycle should return to normal. B vitamins play an important role in maintaining hair health, the most popular is biotin, and people with biotin deficiency have hair loss. Nutrition is not the only way to maintain the health of hair stress, hormones, and certain health conditions also can impact hair loss, hair growth, and hair health. Other nutrients or macronutrients in the diet that are important for hair health include omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, D, E, C.