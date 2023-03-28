Dr. Ameet G. Sattur raises concerns on the youths' cardiac health

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Cardiovascular events like heart attack and stroke are severe medical conditions that can lead to long-term complications or even death. These events are caused by a narrowing or blockage of the arteries in the heart or brain, which prevents blood from getting to the organs.Not long ago, heart attack was an age-induced manifestation faced by the elderly populace. But, recent heart attack cases in young adults have raised severe clinical concerns. Clinical survey reveals that Indians develop heart problems almost 10-20 years earlier than western people, and nearly 40% of heart attacks occur in people under 40 years of age, with 25% mortality. Statistics show 1 in 5 heart attack patients is younger than 40. Moreover, Indians have been found to be at a much higher risk of developing cardiovascular conditions at a younger age.The identified triggers for heart attacks include heredity, unhealthy lifestyles, Smoking and tobacco consumption, Obesity, and clinical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. In addition, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the susceptibility of people to heart issues, clotting disorders, and associated complications.The most effective strategy to prevent cardiovascular manifestations is lifestyle modification. Some heart-friendly habits include:1. Eating a heart-friendly diet and reducing the consumption of processed food2. Being physically active and indulging in daily exercising3. Limit alcohol intake4. Restrict the use of tobacco5. Regular health check-ups6. Reduce stress and maintain mental health