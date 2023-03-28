Dr. Syed Imamuddin converse hypertension: Knowing your numbers can make a difference

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Hypertension is a severe and potentially life-threatening medical condition, defined as a blood pressure of ≥140/90 mm Hg in adults 18 years and older. It is a leading contributor to cardiovascular morbidity and mortality globally and a significant contributor to stroke, heart failure, end-stage kidney disease, and memory loss.It is crucial to be aware of three stages of hypertension, starting at 115/75 mmHg. If blood pressure rises to 135/85, 155/95, and 175/105, the risk of CV death increases twofold, fourfold, and eightfold, respectively. With each increase of 20/10 mmHg, the risk of Cardiovascular Disease doubles.In India, there is a progressive increase in the average BP in general population, with a prevalence of 29.8%. Unfortunately, understanding, treatment, and control of hypertension are very low, especially in urban areas, with awareness at 42%, treatment at 38%, and management at only 20%.With timely diagnosis and appropriate management of hypertension, the risk of complications can be reduced, and quality of life can be improved. For effective management, screening programs need to be implemented, and those with hypertension should be counseled on proper follow-up, drug compliance, and monitoring for target organ damage. Lifestyle modifications, such as home BP monitoring, should also be encouraged to improve patient compliance and involvement in management.Committing yourself to be fit includes knowing your blood pressure numbers. Therefore, it is essential to get your blood pressure checked regularly. Knowing your vitals can be a lifesaving alarm, alerting you to take the necessary steps to prevent health complications.