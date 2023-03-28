Experience makers Adobe aims to change the world with personalized digital experiences

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

In today’s digital age, brand differentiation is predominantly a function of customer experience (CX). And, the key to delivering successful CX, according to Adobe’s Digital Trends Report – 2023, is through personalization.The report revealed only 7% of practitioners consider their organization’s digital CX to be exceptional and able to surprise and delight customers, while 42% of organizations believe their customer experience sometimes falls short of customer needs.To explore the boundaries of CX and the potential MarTech, which entails using technology to plan and execute marketing activities, CNBC TV18, in partnership with Adobe, initiated 'Experience Makers'. This series brings together experts and thought-leaders from across industry to discuss opportunities, challenges, trends, and prospects in leveraging MarTech for business growth.In the launch episode, the initiative caught up with Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India, for her views on the relevance of CX. Acknowledging that customers prioritize CX above all else, while making purchase decisions, she pointed out that the whole idea of personalization is not new to India. “It’s the digital aspects of personalization that are evolving,” she clarified.The episode also featured Anindita Das Veluri, Head of Marketing, Adobe India, who emphasised the importance of CX as the single most highly influential decision making parameter when it comes to brand loyalty and brand salience. “It’s what matters while creating complete brand awareness, across the market,” she observed.Adobe, which marks its 40th anniversary this year, has a 25-year-old love story with India. Presently, it has its second largest base outside of North America in India and sees the country as an extremely important market. Interestingly, a third of its innovation takes place out of India.With tools, technology and platforms that enable brands to empower their customers with experiences and bring value to the table, Adobe has been helping companies build optimum MarTech stacks that deliver personalization, staying true to its legacy of being ‘Experience Makers’To watch the entire launch episode, Click Here