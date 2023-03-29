Dr Pankaj Jariwala talks about yoga and hypertension

Yoga can help to improve overall cardiovascular health preventing clinical complications associated with high blood pressure.

It can improve circulation and lower heart rate which reduces strain on the cardiovascular system and decreases the risk of cardiovascular incidents linked to hypertension.

Yoga is also a great way to reduce the mental stress associated with high blood pressure. By focusing on relaxation and mindfulness, yoga can help reduce the amount of anxiety and stress contributing to high blood pressure.

It can also help reduce the adverse effects of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, which contribute to high blood pressure.

Hypertension is a major global health issue, impacting 1.3 billion people worldwide, of which 10 million cases result in death. A clinical survey recently found that 1 in 4 adults aged 20 to 44 have elevated blood pressure. Nevertheless, high blood pressure can be managed and prevented through lifestyle modifications and pharmacological treatments.One of the approaches for managing blood pressure levels is yoga.Yoga, an ancient form of mind-body therapy, is becoming increasingly popular today. It consists of low-impact physical exercises, controlled breathing, and meditation, which together can promote physical, spiritual, and mental wellbeing. Research has shown that yoga can be a useful tool for managing high blood pressure.Yoga is a great way to improve overall health and well-being and can be an effective component of a holistic approach to managing high blood pressure.