Dr Suraj Kulkarni's opinion on heart care at home

Eat a heart-healthy diet comprising fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts; avoid sweetened snacks and beverages and reduce intake of processed, canned, and fast foods.

Maintaining appropriate weight as overweight and obese are associated with a higher risk of developing CVDs.

Exercising improves blood pressure, controls cholesterol and other blood lipid levels, and maintains healthy body weight. Adults are recommended to perform at least 150 minutes of light to moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking, or 60 minutes of vigorous exercise, like swimming or jogging, in a week.

Avoiding tobacco and alcohol consumption has an array of positive health benefits, such as a longer life expectancy and decreased risk of CVDs.

Monitoring your vitals, like blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure parameters, is essential to maintain a healthy heart.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a major global health concern, with India having the highest burden of CVDs. A clinical survey in 2016 revealed that approximately 17.9 million people died from CVD in India, contributing to 31% of all global deaths, with nearly 85% of mortality attributed to heart attacks and strokes.According to researchers and clinical experts, the primary cause of cardiovascular diseases is a combination of risk factors, including tobacco and alcohol abuse, unhealthy diet and lifestyle habits, physical inactivity, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. To reduce the risk of cardiovascular events and avert chronic manifestations, modifying lifestyle and dietary habits is essential.