Know basics of Hypertension by Dr Umalkar

Hypertension refers to the fluctuations in blood pressure adversely impacting the vital organs, especially the brain, kidneys, heart, and eyes. Uncontrolled and untreated hypertension may result in chronic clinical manifestations like paralysis, cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure, heart attack, and stroke, which can be fatal.Generally, hypertension is accompanied with other clinical conditions and as per the World Hypertension League, 20% of hypertensive people exhibit diabetes, 30% cholesterol, 40% obesity, and 25% uric acid-related gout.According to medical science, hypertension can occur after the age of 40, termed essential hypertension. Those who suffer from hypertension before age 40 are called secondary hypertension. As per recent research, the incidence of hypertension in the age group of 25 to 40 years has increased by 30%, attributed to stress in daily life, changed lifestyle, and habits like smoking.Doctors recommend that blood pressure should be checked at least once a year after the age of 18, and people with elevated risk should be vigilant for the symptoms. People who have a family history of high blood pressure and those who feel dizzy after walking, have constant headaches, shortness of breath after walking, and feel more irritable should get their blood pressure checked.Lifestyle modifications and suitable medication regimens are effective strategies for hypertension management. Lifestyle changes include:• Smoking cessation• 15 to 20 minutes of daily meditation• 3 to 4 kilometers of brisk walking• A reduction in oil intake• Increased intake of fruits and vegetables.• Avoiding high-salt foods