Dr. Babu Ezhumalai suggested lifestyle modifications in the maintenance of heart health

Lifestyle modification is essential in preventing or delaying the onset of heart disease. There are several steps that can be taken to make positive changes to one's lifestyle that can reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Exercise is a crucial factor in reducing the risk of heart disease. Aim for 30 minutes of regular physical activity, such as walking, at least five days a week. In addition, engage in moderate to high-intensity muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week. Eating a healthy diet is also essential. Try to eat less saturated fat and increase the intake of omega-3 fats. Include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, fish, and pulses in your diet, and reduce salt, sugar, and fat intake. Restrict salt, sugar, and fat intake and avoid beverages and foods with added sugar. Maintain a healthy body weight by having a body mass index of less than 25kg/m2 and a waist circumference of less than 90 cm in males and 80 cm in females (for Indians). Quitting smoking can reduce cardiovascular events drastically and is essential in the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease. Even second-hand smoking may have detrimental effects and hence should be avoided. To reduce stress, one can practice relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation, exercise regularly, read books, and listen to music. Adequate sleep is also essential for a healthy heart; aim for 7-8 hours each night. Lastly, monitor and control your clinical parameters like blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol levels regularly.