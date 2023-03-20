Dr D. Ramesh discusses lipoprotein & heart disease

Statins: inhibits LDL & Cholesterol Production.

inhibits LDL & Cholesterol Production. Bempedoic acid: interferes with the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway.

interferes with the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway. Ezetimibe: suppresses cholesterol absorption

suppresses cholesterol absorption Bile acid sequestrants: help lower LDL cholesterol

help lower LDL cholesterol PCSK9 inhibitors: is a serine protease that regulates LDL-C homeostasis.

is a serine protease that regulates LDL-C homeostasis. Evolocumab and alirocumab: monoclonal antibodies against PCSK9

monoclonal antibodies against PCSK9 The most advanced non-antibody approach is inclisiran, a small interfering RNA directed against PCSK9.

Lomitapide and Mipomersen: interfere with the synthesis of ApoB-containing lipoprotein particles.

Studies like the Framingham Study, MRFIT, and Seven Countries Study all demonstrate a connection between elevated blood cholesterol levels and cardiovascular events. LDL-C, in particular, has been linked to these events. Moreover, factors like smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and modified lipid metabolism can increase the risk of atherosclerosis. As a result, lowering LDL-C levels may help reduce the chance of myocardial infarction and other cardiovascular issues.The LDL-C lowering strategies include the administration of therapeutics that inhibit cholesterol synthesis, such as:To control lipoprotein(a), lowering strategies involve the administration of PCSK9 inhibitors, niacin, and CETP inhibitors or Lipoprotein apheresis.The triglyceride levels can be controlled with the help of fibrates, niacin, and n-3 fatty acids.LPL gene therapy -Alipogene tiparvovec is an adeno-associated virus serotype 1-based gene therapy used to control the lipid levels in the body.Clinical research and studies have consistently emphasized that following a healthy lifestyle and keeping a check on potent risk factors can help reduce the risk of CVD, avert CVD-associated complications and prevent mortality.