  4. Photo of the Day: New York City on St. Patrick's Day

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 19, 2023 10:41:30 AM IST
Updated: Mar 19, 2023 11:01:35 AM IST

Members of the Pipes and Drums march in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2023, in New York City. The annual New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is known as the world’s largest parade and began in 1762. Dozens of bands, performers, politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

Image: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

