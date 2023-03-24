Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Dr Nishanth K R shares some tips for a healthy heart

Maintaining good cardiovascular health is important

Published: Mar 24, 2023 12:18:53 PM IST

Dr Nishanth K R shares some tips for a healthy heartCardiovascular disease is leading cause of death worldwide, with increasing prevalence in younger populations due to unhealthy lifestyles posing severe clinical concerns.

  • Stay physically active by indulging in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily can induce significant health benefits and improve your heart health. Using stairs instead of lifts and taking walks for short distances is recommended.
  • Both active and passive smoking are equally dangerous. Hence it is recommended to quit smoking and refrain from tobacco use to maintain heart health.
  • Dietary habits influence your heart health considerably. Eat a healthy diet and restrict carbohydrates, fats, and salt.
  • Monitoring and controlling your blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol levels are crucial to maintaining a healthy heart. Be aware and vigilant about your vitals, and get regular preventive check-ups.
  • Being overweight and obese are triggers for cardiovascular events. Maintain your BMI below 25 kg/m2.
  • Sound sleep for at least 7 hours of sleep daily is essential for a healthy living.
  • Regulate your stress levels by controlling your anger, spending time with family and friends, and indulging in recreational activities when possible.
  • If you have a family history of heart attacks, especially at a younger age, getting regular health check-ups and taking necessary preventive steps is essential.
  • Alcohol consumption can lead to severe health complications; hence, it is advisable to limit your alcohol intake.
  • Avoid excessive exposure to polluted air as it is an emerging risk factor for heart disease.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

