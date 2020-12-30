Hypertension amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the ongoing outburst of COVID-19, it is a good idea for all of us to take good care of ourselves and our loved ones. However, if you have high blood pressure, a little extra care would be an excellent idea to protect yourself. There have been reports that people with medical conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart diseases are at relatively higher risk of catching the infection or developing complications. In such a scenario, it is important to understand facts such as the link between hypertension and COVID-19. If you take proper care and preventive measures you can be safe.In India, where one third of the adult population is suffering from high blood pressure, it is imperative that people are learned enough to participate in their own healthcare. It is important that people with high blood pressure understand the risk and facts associated with COVID-19 and how these tend to affect their health. Reportedly, though hypertension increases the risk of COVID-19 and its complications however, not every hypertensive patient is at high risk. Specific groups such as elderly or those with uncontrolled diabetes, previous heart ailment, and respiratory disease may have high risk of COVID-19 complications. It is important for all patients with hypertension to follow all precautionary as well as management steps in order to lead a healthy life during this pandemic.