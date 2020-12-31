Hypertension care in diabetic patients during pandemic

Though people with hypertension or diabetes are at no greater risk of getting the infection than anyone else they may develop more severe symptoms and complications. Therefore extra care is advised for these patients. The situation is more critical when hypertension coexists with diabetes. Several things such as maintain good control of your blood pressure and blood sugar, adhering to your medication regime, following healthy diet and active lifestyle, taking precautions with SMS (social distancing, mask and sanitization) against Covid-19, and giving timely attention to any symptoms even if mild and consult your doctor. It is also important that any non-covid symptom such as hyperglycemia, hypertension emergency, chest pain, etc. be identified and not ignored and early medical help is taken.