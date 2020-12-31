Hypertension care in diabetic patients during pandemic
Patients with diabetes demand extra care to manage their blood pressure during the ongoing pandemic says, Dr. Gonsalves
BRAND CONNECT
Published: Dec 31, 2020 12:29:54 PM IST
Updated: Dec 31, 2020 06:06:27 PM IST
Though people with hypertension or diabetes are at no greater risk of getting the infection than anyone else they may develop more severe symptoms and complications. Therefore extra care is advised for these patients. The situation is more critical when hypertension coexists with diabetes. Several things such as maintain good control of your blood pressure and blood sugar, adhering to your medication regime, following healthy diet and active lifestyle, taking precautions with SMS (social distancing, mask and sanitization) against Covid-19, and giving timely attention to any symptoms even if mild and consult your doctor. It is also important that any non-covid symptom such as hyperglycemia, hypertension emergency, chest pain, etc. be identified and not ignored and early medical help is taken.
Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.