Undiagnosed hypertension: A growing clinical concern

Hypertension is a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease. In recent years, hypertension has become increasingly common among those aged 30-50, primarily due to lifestyle factors such as stress, poor dietary choices, obesity, lack of exercise, and substance abuse. Unfortunately, many individuals remain undiagnosed and untreated for hypertension, despite its potential consequences.There are several reasons why hypertension often goes undiagnosed. Many people fail to recognize the symptoms of hypertension, including headaches, nosebleeds, dizziness, and fatigue. Additionally, many people do not have regular checkups with their healthcare providers. This makes it challenging to detect hypertension early, as the condition is asymptomatic until it is quite advanced.A recent study revealed that a significant proportion of individuals with hypertension remain undiagnosed, with 26% of apparently healthy individuals aged 18 and above having high blood pressure. Furthermore, this issue is particularly prevalent in rural areas, where 34% may be undiagnosed, compared to 25% in urban areas.Hypertension is a serious health concern that can lead to complications if left undiagnosed and untreated. To reduce its burden, it is essential to increase awareness of its risk factors and ensure regular checkups after the age of 30. Additionally, younger individuals must be educated on the importance of accepting a diagnosis and taking antihypertensive medications long-term. With improved access to healthcare and increased awareness, we can help reduce the burden of undiagnosed hypertension and ensure that everyone at risk receives the necessary care.