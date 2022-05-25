Your prescription for a healthy heart

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

A healthy heart is central to overall good health. Embracing a healthy lifestyle at any age can prevent heart disease and lower your risk for a heart attack or stroke. Swapping good habits for bad to promote good health can make a difference, even if you’ve already suffered a heart attack. Certain factors increase the risk of heart disease like smoking, high blood pressure, obesity/being overweight, high cholesterol levels, sedentary lifestyle, and family history of heart disease. However, it is possible to decrease your risk by making changes in the way you live your life. Choosing healthier foods and exercising are two of the best ways to contribute to good heart health. However, there are several lifestyle approaches that your doctor would recommend to you. If lifestyle changes are not enough to reduce your risk, you will likely receive a prescription for one or more of the medications in addition to maintaining your lifestyle measures. When used appropriately and according to the proper prescription, these medications extend both quantity and quality of life by preventing heart attacks and strokes.