IBA Women's World Boxing Championship gold medalist Nikhat Zareen with Spicejet's chairman and President of Indian Boxing federation Ajay Singh during a felicitation ceremony, at Indira Gandhi Stadium, on May 24, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) felicitated gold medalist Zareen and bronze medal-winning boxers Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda.

Image: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.