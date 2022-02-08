Eat well, walk well: Add life to the years

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Today’s highly mobile world has made human very immobile. They are so busy that they hardly have time for themselves. They spent maximum time sitting and working either in the office or at home. This sedentary lifestyle and low physical activity has affected all the age groups and increased the habit of munching any junk food available at your doorstep.This has increased incidences of life-style related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, depression etc and increases morbidity and mortality, especially among the elderly probing a burden to the whole society.Practising physical exercise, along with a balanced diet improves muscle function overall muscular-skeletal and optimises bone health. Adequate exercise and mechanical loading also have a positive impact at a molecular, cellular and tissue level and can thus help in adding life to the years. This video presents the role of exercise and a balanced diet which are necessary for healthy ageing and living.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD