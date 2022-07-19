Musculoskeletal health

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

We live in a world with never-ending age progressions where the aging population is suffering from several age-related manifestations. According to researchers, life expectancy is continuously increasing; it was 35 years in 1950 and has escalated to more than 70 years in 2022.In today’s world, comprehensive and methodological study about aging, age-related diseases and their socio-economic impact is a research priority for industrialized and developed countries. Better understanding of healthy lifestyle aids and their associated benefits, may largely contribute towards effective management.Musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) are considered to be one of the highest global burden on the overall health and social system. Most prevalent MSD are osteoarthritis (OA), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), low back pain (LBP), bone fractures, etc. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and compromised health systems are major factors contributing to musculoskeletal disorders.A systematic approach for the treatment and prevention of MSD is needed to combat the symptoms and reduce the risk factors. Early identification, proper investigation of the disease progression, and use of efficient diagnostic tools is the primary requirement for the more holistic treatment of musculoskeletal disorder.