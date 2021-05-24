  1. Home
Thoughts on the future

By Forbes India
Published: May 24, 2021 11:08:08 AM IST

Image: Kevin Kane / Getty Images Northe America / Getty Images via AFP

Map out your future, but do it in pencil. The road ahead is as long as you make it. Make it worth the trip.
—Jon Bon Jovi
American singer-songwriter

Prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future.
—Niels Bohr
Danish physicist

A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.
—Jean de La Fontaine
French poet

There is nothing like a dream to create the future.
—Victor Hugo
French poet, novelist and dramatist

The factory of the future will have only two employees, a man and a dog. The man will be there to feed the dog. The dog will be there to keep the man from touching the equipment.
—Warren Bennis
American scholar

Destiny is no matter of chance. It is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved.
—William Jennings Bryan
American politician

There is always one moment in childhood when the door opens and lets the future in.
—Graham Greene
English writer and journalist

I am tomorrow, or some future day, what I establish today. I am today what I established yesterday or some previous day.
—James Joyce
Irish novelist

The future influences the present just as much as the past.
—Friedrich Nietzsche
German philosopher

Let the future tell the truth, and evaluate each one according to their work and accomplishments. The present is theirs; the future, for which I have really worked, is mine.
—Nikola Tesla
Serbian-American inventor

You can never plan the future by the past.
—Edmund Burke
Irish statesman & philosopher

(This story appears in the 04 June, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

