Thoughts on the future

Map out your future, but do it in pencil. The road ahead is as long as you make it. Make it worth the trip.—Jon Bon Jovi
American singer-songwriter
Prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future. —Niels Bohr
Danish physicist
A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it. —Jean de La Fontaine
French poet
There is nothing like a dream to create the future. —Victor Hugo
French poet, novelist and dramatist
The factory of the future will have only two employees, a man and a dog. The man will be there to feed the dog. The dog will be there to keep the man from touching the equipment. —Warren Bennis
American scholar
Destiny is no matter of chance. It is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved. —William Jennings Bryan
American politician
There is always one moment in childhood when the door opens and lets the future in. —Graham Greene
English writer and journalist
I am tomorrow, or some future day, what I establish today. I am today what I established yesterday or some previous day. —James Joyce
Irish novelist
The future influences the present just as much as the past. —Friedrich Nietzsche
German philosopher
Let the future tell the truth, and evaluate each one according to their work and accomplishments. The present is theirs; the future, for which I have really worked, is mine. —Nikola Tesla
Serbian-American inventor
You can never plan the future by the past. —Edmund Burke
Irish statesman & philosopher
