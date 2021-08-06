What are the most innovative companies in 2021?

Image: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP



Accenture and Fast Company have compiled a list of the most innovative companies in this year, which has been defined by the health crisis. Taking into account several criteria, including company culture, diversity and inclusiveness initiatives, the jury selected 100 innovative companies from around the world.

Is it possible to be innovative in 2021, in the midst of a pandemic? American media Fast Company and consulting firm Accenture have joined forces for the third consecutive year to compile a list of 100 international companies with innovative work cultures.





There were 950 nominations for the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Selection was based on several criteria, including internal innovations, company programs and processes, as well as culture and initiatives around diversity and inclusiveness





For the top spots for innovation, the company Moderna comes in first place. The firm behind the Moderna mRNA vaccine against covid-19 was able to develop within a dozen months and in the midst of a pandemic, a solution that was 92% effective according to the WHO. For the jury, "when talent and innovation intersect with mission...the results are not just powerful, they can help change the world," writes Fast Company.









W.L Gore & Associates takes second place in the ranking of companies with innovative cultures. The material science company, known for Gore-Tex fabric, invests "nearly $400 million a year in research and development," according to Fast Company. According to Fortune, the company ranked 22nd on the list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2014. For instance, an associate with a viable idea has the opportunity to form a team and conduct research trials within months.





In third place, advertising agency Quirk Creative won over the jury with its unique "Directors in Training" program.. This "woman-owned, video-centric agency" enables every creative (most of whom are women) to become a commercial director in an industry where fewer than 10% of directors are women.





Also present in this Top 100 are large companies such as IBM (5th), General Motors (29th), Siemens (40th), Alibaba Group (45th), Google (61st), Adobe (67th), Pepsico (70th), Samsung (75th), Back Market (81st) or Mattel (99th).





Although the majority of the companies on this list are based in the United States, Australian, Belgian, Brazilian, British, Canadian, Chinese, German, Mexican, South African and Swedish companies are also included in the ranking.