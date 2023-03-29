Dr. Tuhin Mitra shares his views on GERD

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Doctor emphasizes the role of a healthy lifestyle in preventing the occurrence of GERD

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Mar 29, 2023 03:48:41 PM IST
Updated: Mar 29, 2023 05:25:30 PM IST

Dr. Tuhin Mitra shares his views on GERDGastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a digestive disorder that affects the lower esophageal  sphincter (LES), the ring of muscle between the esophagus and stomach characterized by the backflow of  stomach acids in the esophagus. In most cases, GERD can be relieved through diet and lifestyle changes;  however, some people may require medication or surgery.

To prevent GERD  

  • Instead of eating three large meals a day, cut your eating pattern into small frequent food  portions.
  • Take smaller bites. Chew your food thoroughly before swallowing.  
  • Gravity plays a vital role in controlling reflux. Maintaining an upright posture until the meal is  digested may prevent heartburn.  
  • If heartburn occurs regularly at night, consider raising the head of the bed or inserting a triangular  wedge to keep your esophagus above the stomach.
  • Don't lie down within 2 hours of eating.
The first step is to reduce your daily calorie intake. Reducing foods high in fat can help reduce calories  while decreasing the risk of GERD. Food items like fried, greasy food, whole milk dairy product,  chocolate, alcohol, spicy food, citrus foods, carbonated drinks, and tobacco should be avoided. Exercise  and reducing weight can be especially helpful for people with GERD. Walking after a meal helps in  calorie burning and digestion. This way, you are less likely to lie down after a meal and risk further  stomach acid reflux.

TO “Guard against GERD”, you and your doctor will determine the course of treatment for your GERD.  Alterations to one's diet and lifestyle are usually sufficient to treat GERD, although medication or surgery  may be necessary for extreme situations. Even yet, it is vital to be aware of the pitfalls and learn to avoid  them.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

