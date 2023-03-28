Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Gastroenterologist Views
  4. Suffering from GERD: It could be your lifestyle

Suffering from GERD: It could be your lifestyle

Dr. Priyesh Patel addresses people with GERD, alerting them about their unhealthy lifestyles

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Mar 28, 2023 11:01:33 AM IST
Updated: Mar 28, 2023 01:14:30 PM IST

Suffering from GERD: It could be your lifestyleGastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a digestive disorder that affects the lower  esophageal sphincter (LES), the ring of muscle between the esophagus and stomach  characterized by the backflow of stomach acids in the esophagus. In most cases, GERD can be  relieved through diet and lifestyle changes; however, some people may require medication or  surgery.

To prevent GERD  

  • Instead of eating three large meals a day, cut your eating pattern into small frequent food  portions.
  • Take smaller bites. Chew your food thoroughly before swallowing.  
  • Gravity plays a vital role in controlling reflux. Maintaining an upright posture until the  meal is digested may prevent heartburn.
  • If heartburn occurs regularly at night, consider raising the head of the bed or inserting a  triangular wedge to keep your esophagus above the stomach.
  • Don't lie down within 2 hours of eating.  
The first step is to reduce your daily calorie intake. Reducing foods high in fat can help reduce  calories while decreasing the risk of GERD. Food items like fried, greasy food, whole milk dairy  product, chocolate, alcohol, spicy food, citrus foods, carbonated drinks, and tobacco should be  avoided. Exercise and reducing weight can be especially helpful for people with GERD. Walking  after a meal helps in calorie burning and digestion. This way, you are less likely to lie down after  a meal and risk further stomach acid reflux.

TO “Guard against GERD”, you and your doctor will determine the course of treatment for your  GERD. Alterations to one's diet and lifestyle are usually sufficient to treat GERD, although  medication or surgery may be necessary for extreme situations. Even yet, it is vital to be aware  of the pitfalls and learn to avoid them.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Being overweight can worsen your acid reflux symptoms. Know why losing weight can help you manage your acid reflux better
Dr Rajeev Hingorani shares his views on GERD