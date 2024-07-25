How Africa can embrace venture capital

Education, local perspectives and stronger networks can help unlock the continent's investment potential
According to the African Development Bank, 11 African countries currently feature in the top 20 fastest-growing global economies. The organisation’s latest Outlook Report estimates that real GDP (gross domestic product) growth for the continent is expected to average 3.8 and 4.2 percent in 2024 and 2025 respectively. That compares favourably to projected global averages of just 2.9 and 3.2 percent in the same time periods.
By actively seeking out and supporting African-led start-ups, investors can tap into the region’s vast potential while contributing to the long-term growth and development of this dynamic continent.
