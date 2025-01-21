Perils of silent employees and art of managing

Having silent employees with an agenda can destroy the work culture and hurt the organisation. Instead of shunning them, tactics to include them can prove less tiring and more productive in the long term
It has been a while, and you have not heard any complaints, negative feedback, or problems referred to you. You may even start to think you have discovered the secret to being the most effective manager. And then, one day, the chaos of a coup rears its head with a vengeance. As a manager, it is a dangerous situation to be in, catastrophic even. In an age where there is so much focus on employee well-being, coaching and mentoring, self-management and empowerment, it certainly makes for an interesting situation for a manager when employees still refuse to speak to you because they fear the repercussions. So, what are your options? Before chugging the blame on the employees, maybe look at your attitude and behaviours. A lot of the communication problems can be solved at your level if only you are ready to pay attention to these:
An introverted employee who is also productive can be a silent superstar, but you would not know this until some form of impact analysis or performance appraisal is carried out in a timely fashion. However, this is a dangerous practice and can lead to resentment and distrust in your employees. The ones who are silenced are often believed to identify less with the organisational goals, and this shows up later in their voice behaviours, productivity, quitting behaviours, initiative-taking, and general engagement with the organisation. The cost of ignoring employees who are silent or who are silenced is then reflected in you spending time and money on fresh hiring, training and socialisation processes. Another misconception that is generally made is that silent employees are always quiet. Instead, they probably disengage as soon as you walk into the room. They might still have a group of people with whom they share their discontentment, which keeps growing since their problems are never addressed. Engage with your employees is often a case of supply and demand. You don't ask, and they don't tell. Since they never share, you never ask them. This loop gets consolidated over time and can lead to either an outburst or, worse, attrition.
Also read: Managing global teams: Challenges and strategies for leaders
Addressing these issues as a manager becomes imperative when you start to see the impact of your employees' silence on performance and productivity. The prolonged disengagement with the organisation and with you causes them to distance themselves from their work, and more often than not, they end up doing the bare minimum. How can you break this cycle? It requires work on the organisation's culture, climate, structure, systems and personal approach.
Having silent employees should not alert you. However, having silent employees with an agenda can destroy the work culture and hurt the organisation. Instead of shunning them, tactics to include them can prove less tiring and more productive in the long term.
Swati Tripathi, Assistant Professor, OB and HR, IMI New Delhi
[This article was published with permission from <a href="https://www.imi.edu/" target="_blank">International Management Institute.</a>]