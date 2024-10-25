Employees don't always share their discoveries with their bosses

In research published in the journal Academy of Management Perspectives, a research team from Tel Aviv University (Israel) examined the consequences of withholding information in the workplace
In the workplace, many innovative concepts, solutions and inventions come from employees. But workers are not always inclined to share their bright ideas with their employers. This is a frequent phenomenon, with significant consequences for the companies involved.
In research published in the journal Academy of Management Perspectives, a research team from Tel Aviv University (Israel) examined the consequences of withholding information in the workplace. What are the challenges surrounding sharing ideas in the professional world? What drives employees to hide their inventions from their bosses? These are just some of the questions the researchers set out to answer by surveying some 200 inventors from a wide range of sectors.