From horsepower to sentience: Automobiles' true revolution is upon us, says Sailesh Chandra

The global automotive industry stands at a pivotal moment. After over a century of incremental evolution, we are now witnessing a true revolution—one that is reshaping not only the technologies that power mobility, but also the very way in which it is conceived, delivered and experienced. Amidst global economic volatility, rising geopolitical tensions, and the urgent call for climate action, mobility is being redefined in fundamental ways. What once ran smoothly on horsepower, steel and combustion is now being dismantled and rewired for a future that demands silence, sustainability and sentience.
Technologies once considered futuristic—such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems—are becoming mainstream. Consumers are increasingly embracing features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking. By 2030, software is expected to account for up to 30 percent of a vehicle’s value, up from 10 percent in 2020, according to McKinsey & Co. As these technologies mature, they will redefine safety standards and revolutionise the way mobility services are delivered and consumed.
To accelerate the zero-emission mobility transition, the government has introduced several progressive policies to promote EV adoption and support the development of an enabling EV ecosystem—PM e-Drive, PM e-Bus Seva, NEMMP, and PLI schemes—aimed at localising advanced technologies and components. To accelerate this transition, our country aims to scale public EV charging stations to 100,000 by 2030, as per the Ministry of Power. The Vehicle Scrappage Policy further supports this shift by retiring older, polluting vehicles in favour of cleaner alternatives.
Globally, the industry is also looking to diversify its supply chains further. India presents a compelling alternative with its blend of market scale, policy momentum and technological capabilities. India produces over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually, with a growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and mobility systems (according to AICTE). With Indian engineers already driving innovation for top global automotive players and their suppliers, the country is well-positioned to become the global hub for software-defined vehicles, connected mobility solutions and autonomous technologies.
To fully unlock this opportunity, India must build a stable, future-forward regulatory environment, singularly focussed on promoting zero-emission technologies at every level. It must additionally invest in developing a nationwide EV charging infrastructure and nurture a new generation of professionals skilled in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and systems integration.
The convergence of demand, demographics and digital depth puts India at the cusp of a transformative leap. The potential is clear: With coordinated efforts across stakeholders, India can be more than a participant in the global mobility transformation—it can be the defining force.
