Next Gen, Family Office, and Fear of the Unknown

Every generation believes it knows what is best for the next. Parents worry when their children make choices different from their own. In business families, this gets amplified. Today, as many heirs to business legacies choose to manage family offices rather than directly running businesses, a familiar skepticism has emerged.

There are murmurs that the next generation is taking the easy way out—that instead of building businesses, they are choosing to invest, trade, and manage wealth. The assumption is that real work only happens on the factory floor, in corporate boardrooms, or while scaling tangible businesses.

Is this right? Or is it simply resistance to the unknown—a pattern we have seen before?

Resistance to change

The doubts surrounding family offices today echo past resistance to changes in business. Ecommerce faced pushback; many were convinced customers would never trade traditional retail for online shopping. Within organizations, a transition to professional management over family-run decision-making was seen as a betrayal of legacy.

Some of today’s most celebrated successes were once dismissed. Motorcycles were deemed unsafe, the Indian Premier League was seen as a gimmick, and the iPhone was mocked for lacking a keyboard. Netflix, Tesla, and Airbnb all faced early predictions of failure—until they redefined their industries.