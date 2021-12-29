The Al Dhafra PV2 solar project based in Abu Dhabi is expected to be commercially operational by 2022. It will be the world’s largest single-site photovoltaic plant that will generate enough electricity to sustain power for 160,000 homes in the UAE and reduce CO2 emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes per year–equal to removing 470,000 cars from roads.

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, aims to be its first to make a soft landing (one that doesn’t damage the craft) and will carry its own rover. Japan will also attempt its first soft landing on the Moon, with the SLIM mission. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter will inaugurate South Korea’s own Moon exploration.

While 5G may be in its infancy, we'll see an increased focus on 6G in 2022. China and the US started research into 6G in 2018.