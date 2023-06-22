5 amazing underwater hotels on Earth

A

room with a view gets a whole new meaning at underwater hotels that blend adventure and luxury, immersing guests in a unique and unforgettable experience. These hotels have reimagined the notion of oceanfront accommodation and enjoying a gourmet meal surrounded by the splendour of the underwater world. From underwater suites with floor-to-ceiling windows to innovative engineering, here are some of the world's amazing underwater hotels on the planet.Atlantis, The Palm is a luxury hotel located on Palm Island between the waters of the Arabian Gulf and the skyline of Dubai. Its Underwater Suite features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer mesmerising views of the Ambassador Lagoon—a 65,000 marine animal aquarium—where you can watch sharks, sting rays and fish pass by right in the comfort of your room. The suite also comes with a 24-hour private butler.Just a 45-minute seaplane journey south from the Maldives capital Malé lies the beautiful Niyama Private Island Maldives. The hotel is popular for its incredible over-water villas and fun activities for families, and the real highlight is its underwater restaurant—Subsix. To get there, guests have to take a speedboat to an offshore location and walk down a three-tier staircase to get to the restaurant that sits central to a lively coral reef. Visitors can watch Hawkbill turtles, eels, parrotfish, and other aquatic creatures go by through the glass as they feast on gourmet meals.The Manta Resort is located on Pemba Island, part of Tanzania's Zanzibar Archipelago. Its Underwater Room consists of three levels, which are part of a floating structure that is Swedish-engineered. From its submerged bedroom, guests can enjoy spectacular views of the coral reef. The top floor has a lounge area and daybed, perfect for star gazing at night. The bedroom is below sea level, so guests can watch fish glide past the window.Resorts World Sentosa is located off the southern coast of Singapore. The resort's Equarius Ocean Suites offer stunning underwater views of over 40,000 marine life that live in its gigantic aquarium. The S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Universal Studio Singapore are among the top attractions on the island of Sentosa.InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is a luxury hotel located in Songjiang—a suburban district of Shanghai. The hotel's upper-level rooms offer views of the surrounding quarry and waterfalls. However, the luxurious underwater suites are a big draw as guests can enjoy their stay watching various sea creatures pass through saltwater aquariums. The hotel also has an underwater restaurant and swimming pool.