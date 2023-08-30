5 most sustainable countries in 2023

Sweden . Image credit: ShutterstockN
umerous nations worldwide are dedicated to achieving a seamless harmony between human activities and the natural environment. The recently released 2023 Sustainable Travel Index by Euromonitor International
highlights countries that place significant emphasis on eco-conscious approaches and the safeguarding of their natural and cultural treasures. This ranking is established through the evaluation of several factors, including environmental, social, and economic sustainability. Immerse yourself in the essence of sustainable practices by journeying through the top sustainable destinations.
1. Sweden
Sweden stands out as a sustainable tourism haven with its abundant offerings. Its easily accessible natural beauty and close-to-nature way of life beckon conscious travellers. The culinary scene not only innovates but also respects both people and the planet. Sweden is the ultimate destination for those seeking unique experiences like moose spotting or tree hotel stays. Explore the outdoors and indulge in activities like paddling, dog sledding, climbing, horse riding, and fishing amidst its picturesque landscapes. Finland . Image credit: Shutterstock
2. Finland
Finland embodies sustainability through its alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, encompassing ecological, and socio-cultural considerations. The nation promotes responsible tourism practices by offering experiences like winter kayaking in the Espoo archipelago and showcasing the Tonttula Elves Village, emphasising nature and cultural tourism. In urban areas like Oulu, guided walking tours highlight the country's dedication to sustainable urban exploration and promote eco-friendly transportation options, like cycling. Austria. Image credit: Shutterstock
3. Austria
Austria's allure as a sustainable holiday spot rests on being immersed in diverse natural and cultural landscapes. Its landscape is a vibrant canvas of greenery. Austria's many national parks, from lush forests to pristine Alpine realms, offer immersive encounters with nature's wonders. These national parks, like Hohe Tauern National Park and Kalkalpen National Park, provide opportunities to witness diverse ecosystems, rare species, and unspoiled beauty, making them must-visit destinations for nature enthusiasts and conservation advocates alike. Estonia. Image credit: Shutterstock
4. Estonia
Estonia's nature tourism offerings make it a premier choice for nature enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy numerous activities such as hiking trails, birdwatching, cycling, and canoeing. Horse riding experiences through sandy forest paths, dunes, and wild beaches provide an immersive connection with the land. Initiatives like the Tori horse breed preservation and unique horseback rides incorporating cultural heritage sites enrich the sustainable tourism experience. Norway. Image credit: Shutterstock
5. Norway
Norway embraces sustainability by curating enriching experiences while safeguarding its pristine landscapes for future generations. Exploring places such as Røros, Lillehammer, and the fjords showcases Norway's dedication to providing extraordinary cultural and natural experiences. With its stunning mountains and tranquil forests, Norway offers an array of sustainable activities and landscapes that captivate mindful travellers in search of meaningful adventures.