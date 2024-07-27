Against everyone's expectations, the portable CD player is back

A classic from the end of the last century is making an unexpected comeback
Nostalgia is all the rage in the tech sector. Now, a Chinese manufacturer is revisiting the portable CD player, a device that took the world by storm in the '80s and '90s.
For several years now, Nokia has been releasing revisited, slightly more modern versions of iconic cell phone models, such as the 3310, the 8110 and, more recently, the 3210. For its part, Sony has brought out new versions of its famous Walkman, even though it's now a digital audio file player, and you can't insert a single audio cassette. Now, a classic from the end of the last century is making an unexpected comeback: the portable CD player.