Noventiq India's 10th year anniversary

Over the years, my approach to leadership has transformed significantly. When we started in India our approach was frugal and my leadership style was to lead by example. Right from ensuring the quality of our customer interactions to our approach of positioning as a trusted advisor. When we started our operations, we were working under the leadership of Atul Ahuja who was an excellent coach with knowledge and understanding about the business. This was also a crucial period for us because we were setting up the culture, building the team, and preparing future leaders. Leading by example was essential during this time to lay a strong foundation.

As we grew, my role shifted to a more strategic one. Now, it's about sharing my vision with the team and driving them towards that vision. In terms of core principles, I’d say there are two main ones that have been instrumental for us. First that we’ve always believed in fostering an entrepreneurial mindset within the team. This spirit encourages innovation and a sense of ownership. Second is that we are never satisfied with what we have achieved. There's a constant drive to improve and outperform our previous achievements, ensuring we continue to be at the forefront of our industry.

3. What have been some of the biggest challenges Noventiq India has faced, and how did your team overcome them?

Our effort to overcome these challenges has been fundamentally people-centric. We strongly believe that our greatest asset is our people. From the start, we invested continually in the right talent and identifying potential future leaders. This strategy was not just about having the right people in place but also about continuously investing in their development and upskilling to meet the challenges head-on and turning them into opportunities for growth and innovation.

Hence you see some of our early investments in a global Delivery Center in India for multi-cloud services, Cloud Based Security Operations Center for cybersecurity, constantly enhancing our ability to meet market needs much ahead of the curve. We adapted to new advancements in cybersecurity and shifted focus to data and AI, achieving top certifications to maintain innovation and proficiency in our offerings.

Due to these investments, over 95% of our enterprise customers choose to continue with Noventiq as their preferred cloud solution partner.

5. How does Noventiq India support and foster talent within the organization, and what role does this play in your overall business strategy?

Additionally, we place a strong emphasis and investment on continuous learning and skill development for Noventiq’s professionals. Our Learning Academy is designed to provide ongoing education and training to keep our team's skills sharp and relevant in the evolving tech market. We have also launched mentoring programs aimed at identifying and nurturing potential leaders within our organization. I personally mentor at least one individual each year, ensuring that we have a continuous line of capable leaders ready to step up.

6. What strategic moves has Noventiq India made to differentiate itself from competitors in the market?

Firstly, our investment in technology, particularly in our Global Delivery Center (GDC) which is based in India, has been a game-changer. This center enables us to handle complex technical requirements and deliver high-quality solutions and services across various countries worldwide. Since the center caters to customers across the globe specifically some of the more advanced markets it prepares us for potential projects in the emerging markets ahead of the curve.

Our strategic acquired businesses have been instrumental in our goal of strengthening our capabilities, particularly in cybersecurity, Governance, Risk & Compliance and hybrid multi-cloud environments, as well as our portfolio of data and AI offerings. For instance, our acquisitions in the cybersecurity space have allowed us to create a robust, open ecosystem that better serves our customers’ security needs. Similarly, our focus on specialized skills around multi-cloud services, such as those related to AWS, has enhanced our ability to offer comprehensive and tailored solutions for organizations of different segments and industries.

7. In recent years, Noventiq has acquired 4 companies in India. Can you discuss how these align with Noventiq India’s long-term objectives?

As multi-cloud usage becomes the norm, our acquisition of Umbrella Infocare, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, complements our strong partnership with Microsoft, enhancing our ability to offer a comprehensive multi-cloud portfolio. This allows us to meet the diverse needs of our customers and address the growing demand for flexible cloud solutions. Understanding the importance of digital transformation and cybersecurity for our customers, we invested in Value Point Systems, a leader in cybersecurity solutions and hybrid infrastructure. This ensures we can provide robust security measures for businesses moving to cloud or hybrid environments, addressing one of their most critical concerns. India's startup ecosystem and SMB sector have shown significant growth, making the country one of the top startup hubs globally. Our investment in G7CR aims to offer tailored solutions for these dynamic and fast-growing segments. These acquisitions are not just about expanding our portfolio; they reflect our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and positioning Noventiq as their trusted partner in this journey.

8. How is Noventiq India leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to drive future growth and maintain a competitive edge?

Reflecting on the past decade, there have been several key milestones that have really defined Noventiq India's journey and growth. One of our earliest achievements was receiving the recognition as a cloud first partner from Microsoft in the first year of our operations. Some of our initial bets on building our own capabilities rather than depending on an existing ecosystem helped us successfully engaging with some marquee customers in the financial services and retail sectors.Starting the Noventiq Global Delivery Centre in India & investing on Cloud based SOC in India were defining moments in our growth trajectory in India. Our most recent flurry of acquisitions to leapfrog our capabilities was with a customer first mindset. Noventiq now has four entities through which we serve our Indian customers businesses. Embee, Value Point Systems, Umbrella Infocare, and G7CR. This expansion was transformative as it increased our operational capabilities and enabled us to provide better, localized support to our customers in India.Navigating the Indian market has presented distinct challenges, especially in the early stages of our operation. India's environment can be particularly demanding, where the margin for error is minimal and the need to both survive and grow means wearing both pessimistic and optimistic hats simultaneously. One of our most significant early challenges was achieving profitability quickly. Those initial years required intense focus and strategic foresight to ensure financial stability and growth.However, challenges didn't cease after the early years. As the technology landscape evolved rapidly, staying relevant to our customers amid advancements in cloud computing, cybersecurity, data and AI required us to constantly adapt and reinvent ourselves. These waves of technological change demanded that we continuously recalibrate our approach to stay ahead.Technological innovation is a cornerstone of Noventiq India's success, driven by strong partnerships with major technology vendors like Microsoft, AWS, and Google. We have always believed on collaborative selling with our technology vendors. One of the big differentiators in our approach has been building a technology capability plan apart from the regular sales business plan. Noventiq operates at a much higher services to sales manpower ratio as compared to the industry benchmark.Supporting and fostering talent is absolutely central to our strategy at Noventiq India. We recognize that in our industry, people and knowledge are the pillars on which successful businesses are built.One of our most exciting initiatives is our Graduate Training Program. Every year, we visit top colleges across the country to identify promising talent who can join us on our journey. This program has been incredibly successful; some of our senior tech leaders started with us through campus recruitment and have grown within the organization over the past 7-8 years.Noventiq India has made several strategic moves that set us apart from our competitors. These include significant investments in technology, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and enhancing our service delivery experience.Our recent acquisitions in India are closely aligned with our strategic goals, focusing on multi-cloud solutions, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and support for startups, SMBs, and enterprises.At Noventiq India, we are strategically leveraging emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), to propel future growth and secure a competitive edge for our customers. Our robust collaborations with industry leaders such as Microsoft, AWS, Google and NVIDIA empower us to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions. We are skilled at guiding our customers through the complexities of AI adoption, offering comprehensive insights and education to transform their operations and enhance decision-making capabilities. Our commitment to innovation is demonstrated through our AI-powered products like AI Weaver and Weaver Peer. AI Weaver facilitates natural language communication for business scenarios, while Weaver Peer acts as a supportive AI assistant for employees. Additionally, our homegrown IP solutions leverage AI to streamline adoption and ensure operational excellence. These advancements emphasize our dedication to integrating transformative technologies and supporting our customers' growth. Noventiq also utilizes advanced recommendation engines and analytical AI models through platforms like Power Bi and Azure Synapse Fabric, which enhance data insights and facilitate informed decision-making. Whether customers are exploring initial AI use cases or implementing comprehensive AI platforms, we offer a diverse range of products and services to address their needs. Our extensive expertise across various AI platforms, including tools like Microsoft Copilot and AWS Q, combined with our cross-platform capabilities, allows us to cater to a wide spectrum of customer requirements effectively.As we celebrate our 10-year milestone, our vision for Noventiq India's growth is clear, focusing on the vast potential of the Indian market. We aim to become a comprehensive solutions provider by acquiring new capabilities and expanding our services portfolio. Our goal is to be the trusted partner for our clients, offering a full spectrum of services to meet their evolving needs. We believe our journey has just begun, with substantial potential ahead. One thing that will continue to remain central to our future journey is our obsession for customer satisfaction.