Animal rights advocate Pamela Anderson will now host a plant-based cooking show





While the "Baywatch" star reflects on the many events that marked her career in a recent Netflix documentary, Pamela Anderson is set to return to the small screen in support of a cause that has long been close to her heart. In fact, the long-time advocate for animal rights has just landed her own vegan cooking show on a Canadian TV network.



January's Veganuary challenge may now be over, but cooking without animal ingredients is still very much on the agenda. A year ago, the triple-Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn took to the streaming platform Masterclass to prove that elegant gourmet dishes can be made without a single ounce of meat. And, since then, culinary tips and ideas to better understand plant-based cooking have been on the rise. Now, the vegan culinary repertoire has found a new ambassador to further its cause, in Pamela Anderson.





When stars try their hand at TV cookery

The "Baywatch" star has been signed up to host a new TV show in Canada focusing on plant-based cuisine, according to the British newspaper The Guardian. Pamela Anderson, who has been a vegetarian since childhood and vegan for three decades, has long been known as an advocate for animal rights. She has worked alongside the animal rights organization PETA, including posing for campaigns helmed by the NGO. In 2016, the American-Canadian actress also addressed France's parliament to support an amendment to ban the force-feeding of geese and ducks. A year earlier, she had written to Vladimir Putin in an attempt to intercept a ship carrying whale meat between Japan and Iceland, the Guardian reports.This new television project will take the form of a series commissioned by Food Network Canada. The star will allow cameras into her home in Ladysmith on Vancouver Island, in order to film her endeavors in the kitchen. She will be supported by chefs who will accompany her in cooking the various dishes. The show will be called "Pamela's Cooking With Love," a title that's reminiscent of that of the Netflix documentary, "," released January 31. Through the diaries of the star, the streaming site's documentary looks back over the many events and scandals that marked her career, including the sex tape featuring her with Tommy Lee, which was widely shared on the Internet in 1995.Beyond the vegan cause, Pamela Anderson is far from being the first global celebrity to try their hand at TV cookery. However, these efforts have sometimes met with a lukewarm response from viewers. The cooking show hosted by Paris Hilton on Netflix, entitled "Cooking with Paris," proved one such flop, and was cancelled last year after one season. The heiress had, however, surrounded herself with stars who usually draw an audience, such as Kim Kardashian or Demi Lovato. And this was not Paris Hilton's first foray into kitchen-based content, as the star encountered an avalanche of mockery after cooking on her YouTube channel a few years ago.