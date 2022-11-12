Artificial intelligence goes vegan





What if, in the future, robots were the ones starting petitions to defend the rights of animals? It may sound like science fiction, yet artificial intelligence that can specifically generate vegan content has been developed in New Zealand.



Will future advertising campaigns promoting meat-free alternatives or soy milk be written by artificial intelligence? The question is especially relevant because a New Zealand start-up has developed the very first AI tool capable of automatically generating content in support of veganism.





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

While the recent SIAL global food marketplace in Paris offered a glimpse of how manufacturers are planning to enrich the vegan food aisle (in line with the forecasts of the American analysis firm Grand View Research, Inc, which expects an annual growth of 10.6% by 2030), this artificial intelligence reveals a new approach to vegan marketing strategies. Specifically, this AI could be used by companies, as well as nonprofits that promote vegan products or actions in favor of animal rights.Called VEG3, this easy-to-use platform can produce recipes, blog posts and press releases. It has been trained on tens of thousands of pieces of content. This artificial intelligence also has the ability to respond to anti-vegan comments posted on the web. The software even offers three categories of content so users can choose whether they want the output to be ‘Accurate & Factual,’ ‘Standard’ or ‘Creative & Obscure.’For the moment, VEG3 is being beta tested and can be used for free for up to 3,000 words of copy a month.