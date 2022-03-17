



Did you know that the vast majority of medicines available in pharmacies contain, among other things, products of animal origin? Medication in powder, tablet or capsule form often contains magnesium stearate—the magnesium salt of the fatty acid, stearic acid—which can be of animal origin. However, some vegan-certified drugs, such as paracetamol, are beginning to arrive in the market.



Is the pharmaceutical industry ready to embrace veganism? For people who shun all animal products, accepting certain treatments can become a difficult choice. In fact, 75% of the most commonly prescribed drugs in the UK contain animal-derived products, warns the Vegan Society, a British association which campaigns in support of vegan lifestyles.





Vegan medicines already on the market



