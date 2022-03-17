Residents queue to fill containers with water from a tanker truck in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture on March 17, 2022, after the water was cut off following a 7.3-magnitude quake that jolted east Japan the night before.

Image: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.