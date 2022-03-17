  1. Home
Photo Of The Day: Queue up

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 17, 2022 05:47:55 PM IST
Updated: Mar 17, 2022 05:53:02 PM IST

Residents queue to fill containers with water from a tanker truck in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture on March 17, 2022, after the water was cut off following a 7.3-magnitude quake that jolted east Japan the night before.
Image: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

