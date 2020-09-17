India's first CertClean certified, cruelty-free & vegan baby care brand

MommyPure, an India born brand of baby care and wellness products has launched a wide portfolio of internationally certified natural plant based skin, hair and diaper care for babies in the age group of 0-5 years. The entire range has been developed using naturally-derived, clean, safe and effective plant based ingredients; sourced sustainably, produced ethically, and filled in 100% recyclable packaging.
Inception journey
Gaurav Katiyar (dad to a baby girl) Founder and CEO, MommyPure says, “It is a common struggle for families to spot safe, toxin-free, clean babycare products in the market- the buzzwords are indistinguishable. On top of that, COVID-19 has taken over the world, forcing billions of people to think differently and change their lifestyles overnight, paving the way for a renewed beginning! Launching our brand amidst this sentiment has higher value for us than ever before. Like minded brands can collectively act like catalysts to propel long lasting changes which could together benefit mankind and mother nature”.
He adds, “It’s high time that families are made to understand that natural and organic doesn’t automatically mean safe and good. We believe in being 100% transparent to our consumers which is why we disclose our ingredient lists on each of our product labels and website explaining where they come from, what they do, and how they are made, so that families can make the informed & right choice for their baby. With MommyPure, we are rebuilding baby care for the new generation of families who are passionately looking for ways to make healthier and safer lifestyle choices”.
Key International recognitions and its relevance that makes it stand out in the market
MommyPure is India’s first baby care brand certified by CertClean- North America’s Leading Certification For Safer Beauty and Personal Care Products. This means that all its products are completely free from ingredients including parabens, sulphates, mineral oil and harmful preservatives which may pose potential risks to the human neurological, hormonal & reproductive system. MommyPure is also a Cruelty-Free & Vegan Brand under PETA’s Global Beauty Without Bunnies program; a certification for the fact that the brand does not conduct or fund any animal tests on its products anytime during the entire process and does not use any animal-derived ingredients (such as honey, beeswax, or carmine etc.) in its range of products.
The company follows a NO list of over 2000 chemicals and ingredients due to the potential health risks associated with each of them. This includes toxins, harsh chemicals, sulfates (SLS, SLES), parabens, silicones, phthalates, MEA, DEA, TEA, animal by-products, perfumes, dyes, mineral oils and beyond. The brand follows natural certifications like The NPA Standard for Personal Care Products, Ecocert Standard for Natural Cosmetics, Whole Foods Premium Body Care Ingredient Standards, NATRUE Standard, Paula’s Choice and EWG (Environmental Working Group); and their standards as a baseline when selecting the ingredients which make up MommyPure products.
The brand believes that sustainability is a path and not a point in time; it’s commitment is not just limited to babies and families but also towards mother nature - protecting it for the future generations is part of the brand’s DNA.
MommyPure is also India’s 1st Certified Plastic Negative brand by repurpose Global- a social enterprise helping people and companies take genuine climate action by financing the removal and recycling of ocean-bound plastic waste worldwide. As a pioneering step, MommyPure will donate a percentage of every product purchase to fund cutting-edge waste management and economic empowerment projects geared towards collecting, processing and reuse of twice as much ocean-bound plastic waste as it uses across its packaging and operations. By making this bold commitment, every MommyPure purchase will now carry a Negative Plastic Footprint.
Introducing category first products - Vast portfolio range that goes beyond the basics
The all-encompassing range not only includes daily essentials like gentle body wash, nourishing body lotion, soothing massage oil, delicate face cream, tear-free hair shampoo and healing diaper rash cream but also offers innovative products like comforting baby bum butter and refreshing baby bottom wash which together soothe a baby’s delicate skin during every diaper change. To address additional safety & hygiene needs of families, MommyPure has also formulated hand sanitizer, all-purpose surface disinfectant and Fruit & Vegetable Wash that are safe to use around babies.
Pan India access to the product line
MommyPure is selling the products from own official website www.mommypure.com
offering delivery pan India. They have also partnered with leading e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, Smytten, Paytm Mall and Little Black Book to retail its product line pan India.
Betting big on the Indian market
On the company’s business roadmap, Gaurav says, “We are looking to sell 100,000 units in the first 12 months of launch, along with a 30-40% month on month growth. Launching innovative and need based products for babies and mothers every quarter will play a key role in our growth. In addition to expanding our presence on the e-commerce front, we have plans of partnering with maternity hospitals and clinics across key cities this year”.
Currently the brand has close to 20 SKUs and plans to venture into mother care space by 2020 end.
