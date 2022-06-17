Beyonce returns with new album 'Renaissance'

  1. Home
Beyonce is back with a new album, "Renaissance", due on July 29—her first since 2016

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Jun 17, 2022 11:16:54 AM IST
Updated: Jun 17, 2022 11:37:45 AM IST

Beyonce is back with a new album, "Renaissance", due on July 29—her first since 2016.

Beyonce is back with a new album, "Renaissance", due on July 29—her first since 2016.
The singer's website showed what appeared to a new solo album available for pre-order, with further details to be published soon.

Her social media profiles were also updated to read "act I ... RENAISSANCE", suggesting there may be multiple releases.

Beyonce has not given much away ahead of previous launches, dropping her self-titled album in December 2013 out of the blue, and giving a teaser trailer for 2016's "Lemonade" just one week before it appeared.

The 40-year-old has kept busy in the intervening years, collaborating with her husband Jay-Z on 2018's "Everything is Love" and releasing a live album and film, "Homecoming" the following year.

The latter featured her already-mythic performance at Coachella in 2018, considered one of the greatest festival performances ever.

She also contributed a song, "Black Parade", to the live-action remake of "The Lion King", which won her her 28th Grammy—breaking the record for a female artist.

