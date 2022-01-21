Authorities have not yet announced how many fans will be allowed into stadiums for the first World Cup in an Arab country, which runs from November 21 until December 18.

Image: Fifg / Shutterstock



Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched at reduced prices on Wednesday with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for just $11 as concerns persist over Covid-19.



Football's world governing body FIFA opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans—about one third less than at Russia 2018—but a ticket for the final could cost up to $1,607.





Extraordinary event

