Iraqi Ola Mustafa, 16, is pictured during a training boxing session at the Islamic University in Najaf.

Image: Qassem al-Kaabi / AFP



Iraqi boxer Bushra al-Hajjar jumps into the ring, gloves raised to eye level, and strikes out at her sparring partner.



Her bigger struggle, though, is to deliver a blow against social taboos.



In Iraq's Shiite Muslim holy city of Najaf, the sight of a women's boxing hall is unusual but, like others here, the 35-year-old boxing instructor is fighting deeply-ingrained taboos.



"At home, I have a full training room, with mats and a punching bag," said the mother of two, who also practises karate.





Macho society

From father to daughters