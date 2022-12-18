Forbes India Rewind 2022: Best books we read this year

The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate Bullshit (2021) By Martin Lindstrom

I am no sucker for ‘improve-your-work-life’ books, but when an anecdote from the initial pages springs out with an ‘it happened to me’ vibe, you know this one’s going to be a breezy read. To make his case that the disappearance of common sense “is at epidemic levels in companies everywhere”, Martin Lindstrom, a global branding consultant, sets it up with his purchase of a set of fancy headphones at an airport. The problem? “No matter what I did and no matter what my angle of attack was, the plastic encasement simply wouldn’t bend, dent, or move”.

Nine Lives of Pakistan by Declan Walsh

This is a book about a renowned journalist, Declan Walsh, spending close to a decade in Pakistan: ”from the raucous port of Karachi to the glided salons of Lahore to the lawless frontier of Waziristan”. What Walsh didn’t know was that an intelligence agent was tracking him. Written after his abrupt deportation from the country, the book reveals Pakistan’s many mysteries of state and religion.

The Island of Missing Trees, by Elif Shafak

Elif Shafak has a way of making you think and feel about people—especially women, the marginalised, and displaced persons—who live at the fringes of society and whose stories are often overlooked or simply ignored. Either because they don’t meet the capitalist’s definition of contributors to society or the world would rather carry on nonchalantly as it were without paying heed to what it does onto them. But Shafak wants to tell these stories, and she weaves them beautifully, book after book.

The Dismantling of India: In 35 Portraits by TJS George

I have a lot to learn about my country, and I thought that The Dismantling of India: In 35 Portraits by TJS George was 400 pages of learning. In 35 portraits, George has tried to weave in events, conversations, and important personalities that have played a part in making India what it is today. These 35 portraits include JRD Tata, CN Annadurai, Disha Ravi, Bal Thackeray, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jayalalithaa, to name a few, and are personalities from various walks of work—​politics, business, and cinema. I thought it was a great idea for the book to have sketches of these personalities before their names are revealed on the next page. As if it was a challenge to the readers to recognise the faces before they see the names and read about them.

The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki

At the heart of it, this book, for me, is about learning to love and accept yourself, flaws and all. Benny Oh is just a teenager when his father Kenji, a Japanese-American Jazz musician, dies after being hit by a chicken truck. His mother, Annabelle, starts hoarding things to make up for the void left by her husband. Only Benny can hear the voices of all these material objects, from kitchenware and window panes to books and scissors. The Book is his friend and the narrator of the novel. The clamouring of the voices in his head lead to him first being diagnosed as neurodivergent and then winding up in a pediatric psychiatry ward.

Ozeki tells a story of how a mother and son pick up the pieces of their life after the death of a man they loved. And how, despite their fights and inability to establish a new healthy family routine, they learn to love and accept themselves. While telling this story, Ozeki takes detours to talk about relevant issues—the importance of books, ecological imbalances, consent, abuse, and clutter, among other things. These detours might make this a heavier read, but the book has its share of gems. Like the time when Book says that stories, unlike life, do not start at the beginning. While life is lived from birth to death, stories are told in hindsight. "Stories are life lived backward."

Build by Tony Fadell

The co-creator of the iPod and iPhone at Apple writes a book about what it takes to build things that make a difference in the world. Through short chapters and simple, engaging writing, Fadell takes people through his career, in which he has worked with both Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs and Google Co-founder Larry Page. He has also seen successful stints at General Magic and as the CTO of Philips. He has also set up Nest Labs and launched the Nest Thermostat, which was bought by Google for $3.2 billion in 2014.

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.