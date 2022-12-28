Forbes India Rewind 2022: Our most-watched videos this year

F

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

orbes India’s top 10 most-watched videos are a varied mix of inspiring, informing, and entertaining stories. From pre-budget analysis to Shardul Thakur and Harmanpreet Kaur's inspiring stories to MINI Cooper SE review, check out the full list:In the run-up to Budget 2022, Forbes India’s Principal Correspondent Varsha Meghani explores the expectations from the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector at the time contributed close to 16-17 percent to GDP—and the Covid-19 pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown, only made matters worse. She speaks with Ankit Agarwal, MD, Sterlite Technologies and Kapil Gupta, Chief Economist, Edelweiss, to understand the state of the manufacturing sector in India and what will it take to propel Indian manufacturing. With Budget 2023 coming up soon, this one is a timely watch.Our second most popular video of 2022, is again from our pre-budget series. Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman of IIFL Group, in conversation with Pooja Sarkar, Senior Assistant Editor, Forbes India, talks about his expectations from the Budget. He also talks about the fiscal deficit numbers, the progress of the disinvestment policy and possible reactions of the market, post-budget.“Survival of the fittest,” is the best advice Shardul Thakur got, back when he was in school, and he swears by it to date. As a Forbes India Icon @30, Thakur talks about his cricketing journey and the stellar year he had in 2021—starting with the historic Gabba test, playing for Chennai Super Kings during IPL, and the South Africa tour of 2022.Another Forbes India Icon @30 saw an immensely successful 2021, where the success of the Telugu science-fiction thriller OTT series Kudi Yedamaithe, directed by Pawan Kumar, has been credited solely to her. In this video, she expresses her gratitude for being called an Icon @30 and three words that describe her performances. Paul has now also taken on the role of a producer with her latest stint—Amala Paul Productions.Our 30 Under 30 Sports category winner, Shubman Gill speaks to Gaurav Kalra about the historic Gabba Test match against Australia in 2020, how life changed after becoming an International cricketer, handling fame and dealing with injuries. The 23-year-old, who is seen to be one of the promising stars of Indian cricket, speaks about how he hopes to win ICC World Cup for India someday and how Virat Kohli has shaped Indian cricket. With Gill’s top form currently, don’t miss out on watching this video.Forbes India hosted a virtual soiree for the 30 Under 30 Class of 2021. Nikhil Kamath, a co-founder of Zerodha and our alumni from the Class of 2016, got into a candid tête-à-tête with Raj Shamani, a social media influencer and business content creator. In this fun banter, Kamath and Shamani get into the depths of investment patterns of Indian youth beyond the pandemic, the cryptocurrency trend that was raging through the nation in 2021, the future with metaverse and the importance of giving back to society.We opened our second season of From the Field with swashbuckling batter Harmanpreet Kaur. She owns one of the most disruptive knocks in world cricket. Kaur scored a massive 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup and broke new ground for women's cricket in India. She became the first Indian to play 100 T20 Internationals and the first Indian woman to hit a T20 International century, the 33-year-old has blazed a trail on the field. In this episode, the Indian vice-captain speaks about what keeps her going through the ups and downs.In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, our host Raunak Ajinkya reviews Mini Cooper’s SE model. With an increasing share of electric cars in the market, the iconic Mini Cooper didn’t miss the party and introduced the electric version of the iconic hatchback. MINI Cooper cars are known for their quick performance, compact yet luxurious interior, and swift, jungle-catlike manoeuvres. MINI Cooper SE is the electric form of the same classic car, just greener. Find out more in this episode.In this episode of Startup Circle, our Principal Correspondent Varsha Meghani speaks to the founder of Mensa Brands and former Myntra CEO, Ananth Narayanan. With an aim to solve the challenges faced by the new D2C economy, Mensa is a house of brands which invests in digital-first, D2C brands, and scales them globally. Mensa is known as a rare breed of a startup as it raced to unicorn status in just six months and also turned profitable. Watch Narayanan share some interesting insights around how Mensa decides which brands to pick from the sea of DTC brands, he also talks about how Mensa is different from Thrasio, the US-based company that pioneered the concept, competition in the space and plans for the future.Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of CoinDCX featured on Icons at 30, a list for the people who just missed making it to 30 Under 30 2022 but are achievers we couldn't ignore. Founded in 2018 by Gupta and his college friend Neeraj Khandelwal, CoinDCX became the first crypto unicorn in India with a valuation of $1.1 billion in August 2021. The cryptocurrency exchange startup caters to retail investors. It also provides trading and lending services for enterprise customers, and traders, and has a global trading platform and blockchain academy for education. In this video, Gupta shares his vision of what it takes to create a successful business and the future of crypto in India.