  From Dubai to New York City, the world's most picturesque cities to explore at night

From taking in the glittering billboards of Time Square to admiring the cityscape from Marina Bay Sands, here are the most picturesque cities to explore at night

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 10, 2023 04:49:26 PM IST
Updated: Aug 10, 2023 05:23:16 PM IST

Dubai, UAE. Image credit: Shutterstock

Exploring a city at night unveils a different dimension of its character, where vibrant energy and captivating ambience come to life. Travel specialists Travelbag used a comprehensive ranking methodology—light pollution, Instagram hashtags and night-time safety—to curate a list of cities that are the most scenic to explore after dark in the world. Here are the top five cities promising unparalleled night-time enchantment.

1. Dubai, UAE

Dubai offers unparalleled beauty at night. The city's skyline offers a mesmerising spectacle. The view from the Burj Khalifa observation deck is an exceptional experience. Visitors can also venture into the Al Qudra desert, where the Dubai Astronomy Group hosts frequent stargazing gatherings.

Tokyo, Japan. Image credit: Shutterstock

2. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo masterfully strikes a harmony between its luminescent urban landscape and the night sky. Visitors can immerse themselves in the brilliance of Shibuya Crossing's luminosity or the neon allure of Shinjuku. The nocturnal tapestry of Tokyo unveils a captivating odyssey that seamlessly blends contemporary architectural wonders with age-old customs. Tourists can delight in the culinary abundance of late-night food markets or Japanese tea houses.

Singapore. Image credit: Shutterstock

3. Singapore

When night descends upon Singapore, its skyline undergoes a breathtaking metamorphosis. The illustrious Marina Bay Sands is one of the city's standout attractions with a spectacular rooftop SkyPark. Thanks to its iconic landmarks and bustling night markets, Singapore's nocturnal landscape pulsates with life.

Muscat, Oman. Image credit: Shutterstock

4. Muscat, Oman

Muscat is a beautiful city in Oman by the sea. It has a mix of old Arabian charm and modern style. This city offers a clear view of the sky at night and features impressive architectural landmarks to explore. Muscat's Mutrah Souq comes to life at night as the marketplaces provide visitors with a chance to discover many offerings, from colourful fabrics to spices.

New York City, USA. Image credit: Shutterstock

5. New York City, USA

After dark, New York City's iconic skyline puts on a glorious light show. Visitors can check out the Empire State Building to see the whole city at night. Times Square is famous for its bustling atmosphere, towering digital billboards, and neon lights that create a surreal experience in the city. Embark on a boat ride on the Hudson River to see the Statue of Liberty lit up at night against the backdrop of the city's majestic skyline.

