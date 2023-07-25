From Prague to Copenhagen, here are 5 travel destinations for a digital detox

Prague, Czech Republic. Image Credit: ShutterstockE
Escaping the clutches of the modern digital world requires a little digital detox in a destination that can help you escape from the daily grind. In a recent ranking compiled by InsureMyTrip
, a travel insurance comparison website, the world's best cities travellers can explore to unplug and reset have been unveiled. The list was compiled from various data sources, including Google Maps and TomTom. Safety, activities, and relaxation served as key criteria. Here are some of the top destinations to consider the next time you want to bid adieu to the digital realm and embrace the beauty of living in the present moment.
1. Prague, Czech Republic
Czech Republic's Prague is steeped in history and adorned with stunning architecture. This enchanting destination is set amidst charming cobblestone streets and picturesque landscapes, making it an ideal place for a rejuvenating digital detox holiday. Tourists can wander through the centuries-old alleys, where every step uncovers the city's rich heritage and storied past. Explore its grand historic landmarks, such as Prague Castle and Charles Bridge, while embracing the slow-paced environment.Rome, Italy. Image Credit: Shutterstock
2. Rome, Italy
Rome is adorned with architectural wonders like the Colosseum, the Pantheon, and the Roman Forum. From savouring fine cuisine to taking in its extraordinarily rich history, the city entices visitors to disconnect from the digital world and connect with the past. Get lost in the wonder of the many masterpieces and vibrant art scene in world-class museums, or unwind in one of Rome's picturesque parks.
3. Amsterdam, Netherlands
Explore Amsterdam's captivating neighbourhoods on foot or by bike, soaking in the beauty of 17th-century architecture and quaint streets. Switch from digital notifications in the city's numerous museums, including the world-renowned Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum. Savour delicious Dutch treats at local cafes, sipping coffee or tea while observing the laid-back rhythm of life along the canals. The Botanical Gardens is an ideal place to connect with nature.
4. Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon, the sun-kissed capital of Portugal, offers a blend of old-world charm and modern simplicity. Embrace the art of relaxation at picturesque parks like Parque Eduardo VII. Explore its narrow winding streets that lead to new surprises waiting to be unveiled. From breathtaking vantage points, marvel at the awe-inspiring vistas that gracefully overlook the glistening waters of the Tagus River.
5. Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen, nestled amidst Denmark's captivating landscape, offers a serene and inviting setting for a digital detox holiday. With its seamless blend of Scandinavian modernity and historic charm, Copenhagen encourages visitors to unplug from the digital frenzy and embrace a more mindful way of living. Explore the tranquil parks and gardens, such as Tivoli Gardens and Kongens, which provide the perfect backdrop for reflection and rejuvenation. Copenhagen's bicycle-friendly streets offer an opportunity to slow down and appreciate life's simple pleasures.
