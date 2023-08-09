Top 5 of the world's best beaches in 2023: From Lucky Bay Down Under to Cook Islands

T

1. Lucky Bay, Australia

2. Anse Source D’Argent, Seychelles

3. Hidden Beach, Philippines

4. Whitehaven Beach, Australia

5. One Foot Island, Cook Islands

he allure of the world's finest beaches lies in their incomparable beauty and unspoiled natural magnificence. Each beach offers a unique and unforgettable experience, inviting travellers to revel in the timeless beauty of the most enchanting coastal destinations. The latest compilation from World's 50 Best Beaches has revealed a selection of the most exquisite sandy stretches across the planet. The platform engaged a panel of more than 750 travel journalists, authorities, and trendsetters to curate their yearly rankings. Here are the top five ultimate beach destinations worldwide for your next adventure.The idyllic Lucky Bay in Australia boasts an expanse of immaculate, glistening snow-white sands that gently meet the mesmerizing embrace of turquoise waters, creating a scene of unparalleled splendour. This haven stretches over five kilometres, where visitors can immerse themselves in nature's magnificence and even chance upon the delightful presence of kangaroos. Visitors can engage in various activities, from embarking on exhilarating kayaking ventures to leisurely exploring the bushy trails and tracks. The best time to visit is between mid-December to late March.Anse Source d'Argent in Seychelles is a stunning spot adorned with granite boulders gracing the water's edge, complemented by pink-hued sands and crystal-clear waters. It is located in the southwest of La Digue island. Visitors can even enjoy snorkelling amid a lively coral reef. June, July, and August are the best times to visit to avoid the rain.Hidden Beach in the Philippines remains concealed behind towering limestone cliffs. Accessing this intimate cove entails a boat journey followed by a brief swim. Although reaching this secluded gem poses a slight challenge, the rewards unfold in the breathtaking natural splendour that features lush greenery and pristine white sands. The best time to see this place at its best is from late December to early April.Whitehaven Beach is renowned for having some of the world's purest sand, boasting 98.9 percent pristine silica. Situated in splendid isolation, it is one of the world's most remote shorelines. The best time to visit this beach is from September through November when the weather is good.One Foot Island is the ultimate beach paradise with its pristine white sands, swaying palm trees, and crystal-clear turquoise water. Visitors can enjoy swimming and snorkelling to explore thriving marine life, from schools of colourful fish to turtles. The best time to visit the island is from April to June and September to December.