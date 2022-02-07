Hello Kitty is the second most valuable media franchise in the world, worth $84.5 billion

Image: Artyooran / Shutterstock



The famous Japanese kitten who was responsible for us learning the Japanese word "kawaii" for describing her, is set for a new digital path that should boost her revival. Keep your eyes peeled because Hello Kitty is getting ready to land in the metaverse and have her face on NFTs.



She's 48 years old. She sports a little red bow above her ear. And she is the most famous Japanese cat on the planet. Love her or hate her, everyone knows Hello Kitty. If you haven't heard or seen much about her lately (don't forget that the story is that she's actually a little girl born in the south of England), you should know that she's about to make a major comeback on our screens. In an interview with the Financial Times, the young chief executive of the company behind her, Sanrio, who took over from his grandfather in 2020, confides that he is working on partnerships with tech giants, as well as Amazon or Netflix.





